Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,679,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,230,432. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of ADI opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.