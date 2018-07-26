Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

GOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 905.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust opened at $15.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Government Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.15%.

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

