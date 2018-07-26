Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 220” Price Target for Barclays (BARC)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.18) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.31) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.11) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 225.83 ($2.99).

Shares of Barclays opened at GBX 189.46 ($2.51) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.12).

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Compton sold 1,004,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.71), for a total value of £2,060,153.65 ($2,726,874.45).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

