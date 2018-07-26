Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Decreased by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,055.0% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $236.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

