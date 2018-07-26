Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,586,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after buying an additional 381,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 80,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000.

NYSEARCA NORW opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

