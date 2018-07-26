Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY18 guidance at $5.00-$5.20 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Global Payments opened at $117.83 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total value of $712,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $69,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,759,524.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,396. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

