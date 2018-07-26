Global Payments (GPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the have underperformed when compared to the industry in the past one year. Global Payments' strategic investments in future growth-driving projects, efforts to progress with the Heartland integration and successful refinancing of its credit facilities bode well for the long term. The consistent top-line growth and accretive acquisitions are impressive as well. However, the company has witnessed its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 2018 and 2019 earnings being revised upward over the last 30 days. Global Payments suffers from a rising debt level that weighs on its margins. Moreover, the company’s operations are also expected face currency volatility owing to its worldwide presence.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a $117.08 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Payments from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Global Payments opened at $117.83 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.06 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $352,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,578,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,029 shares of company stock worth $3,520,396. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,620,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,849,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,789,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 756,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,319,000 after acquiring an additional 295,377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 743,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Global Payments by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,948,000 after acquiring an additional 460,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

