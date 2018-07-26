Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Eagle Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0899284295781 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment traded down $0.12, hitting $2.46, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 518,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,622. The stock has a market cap of $240.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.00. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. equities research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

In related news, EVP Wale Adepoju acquired 18,500 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,345.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 234,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,493.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Marks acquired 58,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,871.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,313,279 shares of company stock worth $3,661,095. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

