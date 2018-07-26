Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 370.92% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Marks bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,548 shares in the company, valued at $314,871.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tbo-W L.P. Searchlight II bought 568,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $682,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 368,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,313,279 shares of company stock worth $3,661,095. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Eagle Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.