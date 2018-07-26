Global Cord Blood Corp (CO) Announces $0.08 Annual Dividend

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the medical research company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

CO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,779. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

