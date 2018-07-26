GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.19) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.84) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,030 ($26.87) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,420 ($18.80) to GBX 1,525 ($20.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,602.27 ($21.21).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.93) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported GBX 24.60 ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

