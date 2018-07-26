Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Glaukos to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.60 and a beta of 1.07. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $386,011.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,411.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.