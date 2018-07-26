Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial traded up $0.24, reaching $19.89, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $561.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.40%. equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Michael Sodo acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,571 shares of company stock worth $83,987. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 333,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 166,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 159 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

