Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.72 EPS.
NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 47,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,756. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
