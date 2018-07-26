Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-2.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 47,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,756. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

