Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 30742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,757,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 756,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $16,573,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,954,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,356 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.