German American Bancorp. (GABC) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media coverage about German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. German American Bancorp. earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.2576054992091 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of German American Bancorp. traded up $0.42, hitting $37.14, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,767. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $850.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 27,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,535. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

