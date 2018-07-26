George Kurian Sells 36,646 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $3,003,872.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,002.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $468,960.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, George Kurian sold 38,241 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $2,991,975.84.

On Friday, June 1st, George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $410,160.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,042,682.56.

On Friday, May 4th, George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $474,622.20.

Shares of NetApp opened at $81.42 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Argus increased their price objective on NetApp to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cross Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

