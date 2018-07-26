Gentherm (THRM) Rating Reiterated by Longbow Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Longbow Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 36.97% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “THRM is currently trading at 15.7x consensus FY2 EPS estimate, below the company’s 5-year average forward P/E of 16.5x. On an EV/EBITDA basis, THRM trades at 9.0x FY2 EV/EBITDA, compared to the company’s 5-year average of 8.8x. Our $26 price target is 11.0x our 2019 EPS estimate of $2.36.””

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Gentherm has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $261.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,939. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,942,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,744 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,063,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

