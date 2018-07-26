General Motors (GM) Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,971 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.05). General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

