General Motors (GM) Position Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Vetr lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Shares of General Motors opened at $37.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . General Motors has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.05). General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

