General Electric (GE) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,914 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

