Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics traded up $0.12, hitting $7.57, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 7,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,946. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.87. Gemphire Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. equities research analysts anticipate that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEMP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 494,005 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 510,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gemphire Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,132,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

