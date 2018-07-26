GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

GasLog Partners LP Unit traded up $0.60, reaching $25.05, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 215,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,332. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

