Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Gannett has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gannett has a payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gannett to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of Gannett opened at $10.49 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Gannett has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $722.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCI. Noble Financial set a $15.00 target price on Gannett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other Gannett news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,630.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Gannett declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

