FY2019 EPS Estimates for Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Reduced by Analyst

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Computer Task Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Task Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Computer Task Group opened at $6.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.06 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 207,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

