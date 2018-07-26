FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Issued By Gabelli

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Gabelli increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Gabelli analyst M. Trusz now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.25. Gabelli also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric opened at $92.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

