FY2018 EPS Estimates for Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) Lowered by Analyst

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Tribune Company Common Stock in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tribune Company Common Stock’s FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tribune Company Common Stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Tribune Company Common Stock has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.39. Tribune Company Common Stock had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $443.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock by 813.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Tribune Company Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

