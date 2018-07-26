FY2018 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 3.75%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

In related news, CFO Gerard M. Hayden, Jr. sold 14,226 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $383,959.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,290 shares in the company, valued at $817,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Sousa sold 16,005 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $401,565.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,994.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,171 shares of company stock worth $1,279,902. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,925,000 after buying an additional 127,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 112,983 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.