FY2018 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Franklin Electric opened at $46.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $138,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,056 shares of company stock valued at $274,952 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,711,000 after buying an additional 55,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

