FY2018 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Boosted by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $109.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.61.

Shares of Comerica opened at $96.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 56.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $11,620,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

