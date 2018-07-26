FY2018 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Increased by Analyst

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.27. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Bank of Hawaii opened at $81.71 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $89.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

