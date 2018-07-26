Fulham Shore (FUL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.60 ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fulham Shore had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Fulham Shore remained flat at $GBX 10.25 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,500. Fulham Shore has a 52-week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

Fulham Shore Company Profile

