FTI Consulting (FCN) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.96, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.39. 1,155,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

