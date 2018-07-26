Frontera Energy (FEC) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Eight Capital

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Tuesday. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

FEC opened at C$19.43 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$15.75 and a 52 week high of C$23.47.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.77) by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.48 million.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Catalyst Capital Group Inc. bought 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,791,284.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,600 shares of company stock worth $5,248,331 in the last quarter.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

