Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €100.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($118.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cfra set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.53 ($111.21).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA traded up €2.18 ($2.56), hitting €86.10 ($101.29), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 790,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a twelve month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

