freenet (FNTN) PT Set at €28.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €22.80 ($26.82) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.96 ($31.71).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.57 ($0.67) on Wednesday, reaching €24.61 ($28.95). The company had a trading volume of 729,704 shares. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

