Fred’s (FRED) Trading Down 5.5%

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 866,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,293,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

FRED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fred’s in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Fred’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.42). Fred’s had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $437.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 332,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,745 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 5.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,811,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fred’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 82,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fred’s during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

About Fred’s

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

