Fred Alger Management Inc. Invests $540,000 in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Stock

Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioTelemetry by 230.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 15.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioTelemetry by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 168,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioTelemetry by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 40,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,643,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,442,366.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,191,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,034 shares of company stock worth $18,293,915. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.