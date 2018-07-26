Fred Alger Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Stock

Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sierra Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology Inc has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

