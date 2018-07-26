Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Chubb opened at $135.62 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $123.96 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

