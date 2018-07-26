Franklin Electric (FELE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 7305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $138,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,056 shares of company stock valued at $274,952. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

