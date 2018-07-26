Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $306,000 Position in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Paramount Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

