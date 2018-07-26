Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in GMS Inc (GMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GMS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GMS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 520,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other GMS news, Director J David Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $26,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $26.40 on Thursday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.