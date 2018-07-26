Foster & Motley Inc. Buys New Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,307,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Hovde Group set a $24.00 price target on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

Shares of Umpqua opened at $22.03 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

