Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

In related news, insider Joseph Logue sold 72,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $3,255,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,542. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $45.91 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

