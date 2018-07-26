Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 9,031 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,081,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590,370 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 18,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health opened at $65.99 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.