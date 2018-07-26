Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FET. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Forum Energy Technologies opened at $11.65 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,334,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,950,000 after purchasing an additional 480,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,607,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

