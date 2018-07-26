Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60-5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,687. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

