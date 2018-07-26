Fortive (FTV) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Fortive also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.42-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fortive from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,610. Fortive has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

