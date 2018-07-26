Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 105.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fortive by 56.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

NYSE FTV opened at $79.03 on Thursday. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

